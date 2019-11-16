Dangers abound in the world for young people, and that includes financial traps for new players.

I watched a shop assistant attempt to hard sell extended warranty insurance to a teen a few weeks back. The spiel sounded impressive and I'm sure the staff member must have been banking his bonus in his mind. The intended victim had no idea that the Consumer Guarantees Act offered the same protection for free.

Some things you just don't know until you learn about them or someone gives you the heads up include:

Bank fees are largely unnecessary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Teenage, student and graduate accounts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.