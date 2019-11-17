Investment and advisory business Jarden has analysed New Zealand sharemarket listed real estate stocks and found a clear winner which scores above all others due to its to high building quality, financial and growth prospects.

Investors who are seeking exposure to real estate could find the information valuable because, Jarden says, it has created a new model to give a sector valuation update.

Owen Batchelor, a Jarden research analyst, this month examined all nine businesses specialising in property but found one Auckland-headquartered one by far the winner.

READ MORE:
Precinct Properties boosts underlying profit, tweaks dividend policy
Precinct Properties'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.