House prices in the Bay of Plenty are among the fastest-rising in the country, hitting record highs.

Median prices in the region hit $620,000 in October, according to Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data.

It was a record for the region and a lift of 7.8 per cent year-on-year - the sixth biggest increase in New Zealand.

Aerial view of Rotorua. Photo / File

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said October produced the highest number of regional record prices the organisation had seen in 23 months.

Prices in Bay of Plenty's main centres - Tauranga and Rotorua - continued to rise and set new records.

