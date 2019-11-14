Every day this season, a Hawke's Bay orchardist and his staff will go to work knowing they will make a loss.

The weather in Hawke's Bay, especially a sizeable hailstorm that hit the region in October, has played havoc with stone fruit growers, destroying millions of dollars worth of crop.

Paul Paynter, The Yummy Fruit Co general manager, did not want to say exactly how much the hailstorm had cost him.

But it was enough that it meant no matter what he or his staff did this season, he would be unable to make a profit, he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.