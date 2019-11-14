For five years, Sunil Solankey, a retired captain in the Indian army, had run the 20-room Four Sight Hotel in a New Delhi suburb. Business was steady, but he longed to make the establishment a destination for lucrative business travelers.

Last year, a hospitality startup called Oyo told Solankey that it would turn the Four Sight into a flagship hotel for corporate customers. It guaranteed him monthly payments whether the rooms were booked or not, as long as he rebranded the property with Oyo's name and sold the rooms exclusively through its site.

At Oyo's request, Solankey sank 600,000 rupees,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'The Global SoftBank'

'It is suicidal for me'

Taking Safety Risks

A Cutting-Edge Brokerage