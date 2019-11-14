An open home for the first Hawke's Bay KiwiBuild home to hit the market will be held on Saturday with a $380,000 price tag.

However, critics say the 10 Kiwi homes that will be available in Napier do little to meet the needs of hundreds displaced in the demolition and removal of state housing more than five years ago.

READ MORE:
Is a Kiwibuild home the answer to Hawke's Bay's housing shortage?
Talking Point: KiwiBuild reset will address our housing issues, says Whaitiri
Stuart Nash - From the House: Making first-home buying achievable
Parliament has voted to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.