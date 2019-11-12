Let's get this out of the way. Netflix will not do any of the following anytime soon.

Show ads, like Hulu.

Make games, like Fortnite.

Produce news, like television.

Create short-form content, like Quibi.

Show sports.

That fast-forward button? That's real. Just an experiment — for now.

Reed Hastings, the chief executive of Netflix, made all that clear in his appearance at the DealBook conference on Wednesday at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. He shook his head, offered his trademark grin and waved off the possibilities. "That's not what we do," he said. He seemed most at ease when

