A Wanaka-based company has today launched a modular building system which will allow houses to be constructed in under a week, it says.

READ MORE:

• Hi-tech house-building factory: preparing for Auckland opening, to make thousands of places

Nautilus Modular, launched by the co-founder of EFTPOS NZ Peter Marshall, will produce buildings using interchangeable modules and promises easy assembly that is faster and more efficient than other construction methods.

The Nautilus Modular technology is a first for New Zealand and Marshall said it offered an accessible and sustainable solution to the nationwide housing shortage.

Nautilus Modular founder Peter Marshall. Photo / Supplied

"Nautilus Modular was established as an alternative to conventional building processes, which are often time-consuming and dependent on external factors, such as weather and the availability of labour.

Advertisement

"Off-site manufacturing is an extremely efficient method of construction and we believe there is considerable benefit in what we are offering in terms of the rapidness that modules can be produced, transported and installed on site to form a liveable building."

The flexibility of the Nautilus Modular system allowed the creation of buildings of any size and configuration including residential homes, accommodation, classrooms and commercial buildings.

Modules were produced in a factory using a special mould, then transported to a site.

A bedroom in one of the homes. Image / Supplied

Once connected, the modules would be covered with weather-proofing materials and clad with corrugated iron.

Most buildings were liveable within one to three days.

"We have undertaken meticulous research to ensure the highest levels of insulation, energy efficiency and air quality are achieved, and our buildings deliver superior thermal comfort through the integration of quality ventilation and heat recovery systems."

The modules could be installed in locations throughout New Zealand (subject to environmental conditions) and were a sustainable solution to traditional building methods. All modules are dimensionally based on standard sizes of materials to minimise off-cuts and wastage.

Nautilus Modular buildings were priced in the lower-to-middle range of the market, with prices varying depending on the requirements of the homeowner or building owner.

For example, the square metre rate for a universal module was just over $1100 excluding fitout, installation and cladding, whereas a four-bedroom home would be approximately $2900 per square metre.

Advertisement

A living area in one of the homes. Image / Supplied

Nautilus Modular has one mould at its Wanaka testing plant that could produce adequate modules for a one-bedroom home every 10 days.

A factory with five moulds would have the capacity to produce a one-bedroom house every eight hours and the company had aspirations to have a number of factories across New Zealand as demand grew.

"This technology is capable of producing thousands of high-quality homes and buildings each year."

"It is quite unlike anything we have seen before in New Zealand."

Nautilus Modular will be seeking certification under the CodeMark Scheme and will engage in a submission process with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for MultiProof Certification of the Nautilus Modular design and specification.

While CodeMark provides assurance and certification for new building products, Multiproof Certification would greatly assist Nautilus Modular clients with receiving building consents from New Zealand councils.