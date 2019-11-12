COMMENT

I was overseas last year for several months. When I arrived back, I was bemused by a neat row of scooters parked down the end of my street. I managed to resist a boyish urge to play dominoes by toppling the first one. I get a lot of boyish urges these days, as I appreciate my mortality.

Lime had arrived.

I really like the concept. It's innovative, free enterprise, possibly reducing the congestion on our roads and providing easy mobility. It also provides casual employment for young juicers, who pick the scooters up and recharge and re-deliver for use

