New data from StatsNZ confirms that this Government has made no material change to the high net migration rate it attacked so aggressively in Opposition.

Migrant arrivals are now higher than when net migration peaked - at almost 64,000 in the year ended July 2016.

While they are being offset by higher departures, New Zealand's net migration gain remains at historically high levels at around 55,000 per year.

A national population projection published by StatsNZ back in December 2004 estimated that New Zealand's population would hit 5.05 million by 2051.

We remain on track to hit that number by

