WeWork, seeking a new chief executive to lead the co-working company's overhaul, is in talks with John Legere of T-Mobile, according to two people briefed on the discussions.

Legere, who has been credited with reviving T-Mobile since becoming its chief executive in 2012, is one of several candidates the company is considering, according to the people. WeWork last month received a bailout from SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate that is WeWork's largest outside shareholder.

