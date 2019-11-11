Cavalier Corp, which said in August it was at risk of breaching banking covenants, is standing by the sale of its wool scouring business as the new owner offloads a 35 per cent stake at double the price.

NZX-listed Cavalier sold its 27.5 per cent shareholding in Cavalier Wool Holdings (CWH) and a half share in a property for $13.5 million to David Ferrier's Woolscour Holdings in September 2018.

