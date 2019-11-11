New Zealand's first Taco Bell will open its doors tomorrow at The Brickworks, LynnMall with plenty of fanfare including giveaways and a live DJ.

The American-based fast food restaurant will open at 10am.

Clark Wilson, Taco Bell general manager, said the team has planned an epic opening day to mark the occasion.

"Taco Bell is culture-centric, often defying the conventions of traditional fast food. Around the world it has attracted social media memes and casts of international celebrity mentions, Taco Bell is all about the social experience of food and we're excited for this spirit to live on in New Zealand.

"For launch day, we expect to welcome hundreds of excited new customers to the brand and we've prepared limited edition t-shirts for the first 62 through the door.

"This, as well as heaps of other giveaways throughout the day, a live DJ and a 'Basketbell' competition to score further taco merch, will keep everyone entertained."

Taco Bell has confirmed details of its menu for the LynnMall store, including global favourites like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch (Cheesy G), Cali Burrito and Crunchy Taco Supreme.

Crispy chicken strips and Mexican fries will also be available year-round.

Those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth can order the brand's famous Cinnamon Twists, and for those wanting something stronger - a selection of beer and frozen margaritas are available.

The restaurant will include iconic features like Taco Bell's 16inch bell, a self-serve music kiosk and an open kitchen.

Free wifi, USB charging stations, kiosk ordering and beacons that give you a 'bell' when your food is ready will also be available.

The LynnMall store is the first of 25 Taco Bells that operator Restaurant Brands plans to roll out in the next five years, Restaurant Brands chief executive Russel Creedy says.

Creedy said while the priority has been on first launching the brand successfully in market, the company can now shift its focus to the next phase.

"At this stage, we are securing locations within the main metropolitans of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with the view to expanding further afield in the coming years.

"The broader rollout plan will see a minimum of 25 restaurants trading in New Zealand over the next five years, with the view to launching the next restaurant in Q1 of next year."

NZX-listed Restaurant Brands also owns and operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl's Jr stores in New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii.