COMMENT

One hundred and seventy thousand New Zealanders took to the streets to protest the lack of urgency on climate change.

This is my plea to Fonterra to step up, show leadership, and deal with its pollution-based processing with urgency.

As a "Fonterra Shareholders Fund" investor, I naively considered a letter to Fonterra, challenging its inadequate response regarding coal use did warrant a reply. It was written to the new, hopefully improved, Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell. Alas, as with a similar letter sent a year or so ago to Theo Spearing, nothing but stony silence.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Fonterra offers farmers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.