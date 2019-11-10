After narrowly seeing off an attempt to have its effectiveness put under an independent microscope, the $3 million-plus Fonterra Shareholders' Council is staying mum about its plans for a self-review.

New council chairman James Barron has declined to be specific about when the review will start, what shape it will take and the level of independent or outside analysis that will be brought in.

