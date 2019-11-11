Ethical investment theme for Icehouse Event

Hawke's Bay business owners will have the chance to hear from two high profile business leaders, including the 2019 Young Entrepreneur of the Year, at this year's annual Icehouse event at The Old Church Winery at Meeanee, later this month. Brianne West was still at university when she created zero waste beauty bar company Ethique from the kitchen of her Christchurch flat. In 2017 the business expanded rapidly following her presentation at The Icehouse Angel Investment Showcase. Now Ethique is stocked in 2500 stores in 14 countries around.

West was recently named Young Entrepreneur

