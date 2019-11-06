Auckland Airport is holding a job speed dating event this morning to fill 300 roles in and around the airport.

More than 30 employers, including Novotel Auckland Airport, Air New Zealand, Smarte Carte and Kiwi Discovery, and 500 job seekers have registered to attend the Auckland Airport Job Expo event which kicks off from 10am today.

The Job Expo is a partnership between the Ministry of Social Development, Auckland Business Chamber and Ara - Auckland Airport Jobs and Skills Hub. Ara was set up by the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in 2015.

More than 27,000 full-time roles are expected to be created in the airport in the next 30 years.

Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood said the airport was a fast-growing business hub. Around 800 businesses already operate in the airport's various terminals, with 20,000 people working at the airport each day.

"Auckland Airport is undergoing a significant transformation, with a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure build that will transform our precinct into an airport of the future," Littlewood said.

"Auckland Airport is at a really exciting point in its history and we are really keen for job seekers to consider the career-paths that are on offer here as well as enabling our local employers to fill vacancies they have."

Employers at the expo today will be stationed in small booths at the Ara headquarters, located in the clubhouse of the former Aviation Golf Course.

Fulton Hogan, ATT, NZ Security Association, Aelia Duty Free, Emirates Leisure Retail and The Better Bar Company are among employers that will be in attendance, looking for staff to fill warehousing, retail and customer service, restaurant, driver and civil construction roles.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for local employers to promote their work and operations in the airport precinct. It also highlights the power of collaboration between the private and public sector to deliver success for job seekers in the community," Michael Barnett, chief executive of Auckland Business Chamber, said.

Last year, 210 job placements were made through Ara, along with more than 78 who were offered training through the programmer and over 75 secondary school students graduated from a year-long work experience programme.