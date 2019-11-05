Rocket Lab will carry multiple microsatellites on its next launch in a rideshare mission representing five different countries.

Named 'Running Out Of Fingers', the mission – Rocket Lab's sixth for the year and tenth overall – will take place during a 14-day launch window opening on November 25.

The mission will lift-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Māhia Peninsula.

Onboard the rideshare mission are six spacecraft comprised of 5cm PocketQube microsatellites from satellite manufacturer and mission management provider Alba Orbital.

The final payload is procured by satellite rideshare and mission management provider Spaceflight for ALE Co., Ltd (ALE), a Tokyo-based company creating microsatellites that simulate meteor particles.

For this mission, Electron's first stage will not be recovered, however the stage includes new hardware and sensors to inform future recovery efforts.

Electron's booster will include guidance and navigation hardware, including S-band telemetry and onboard flight computer systems, to gather data during the first stage's atmospheric re-entry.

Peter Beck, Rocket Lab co-founder and CEO, said increasing launch frequency for small satellite operators is the key driver behind the company's reusability program.

"Reaching our tenth flight within only two years of commercial operations is an incredible achievement. Thanks to the continued dedication and passion of the teams at Rocket Lab, responsive and frequent access to space is the new normal for small satellites.

"As we move beyond once-a-month missions towards our goal of weekly launches, recovering and reusing Electron could play a significant role in increasing launch frequency."

Payloads onboard 'Running Out Of Fingers':

ATL-1:

A payload from Advanced Technology of Laser (ATL) from Hungary designed to test a new thermal isolation material in space, conduct a thermal insulator material experiment, and DVB-T band spectrum monitoring.

Fossasat-1: FossaSat 1 is a picosatellite developed by Spanish non-profit organisation Fossa Systems. The spacecraft, which fits in the palm of a hand, is a communications satellite that uses low power RF to provide IOT connectivity.

NOOR 1A & NOOR 1B: These satellites from Stara Space will demonstrate LEO-to-LEO intersatellite link technology communicating with ground stations on Earth; crucial technologies required to create a real-time global communications constellation in space.

SMOG-P: A novel spectrum monitoring payload built by students at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Hungary. Smog-P features a spectrum analyser to measure man-made electromagnetic pollution from space.

TRSI Sat: ACME AtronOmatic is a US-Germany based software application development company that provides flight tracking services to the aviation community and to mobile applications such as MyRadar, a weather radar application for mobile devices.

ALE-2: Tokyo-based ALE Co., Ltd 's ALE-2 satellite aims to create human-made shooting stars by simulating re-entering meteor particles. The satellite includes multiple redundant attitude sensors and controllers, as well as a propulsion system for maneuvers.