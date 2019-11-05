Pushpay has reported a net profit of US$6.5 million for the first half of its 2020 financial year (ending September 30) versus a net loss of US$4.4m for the first of 2019.

The NZX-listed software company has its head office in Auckland but most of its staff in Seattle. Large US churches provide the lion's share of revenue from its app, which manages collections and messaging to a congregation.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and fair value adjustments (ebitdaf) were US$9.6m against the year-ago $US3.1m loss.

Pushpay raised its full-year ebitdaf guidance twice during the half. This morning, it reiterated its latest forecast for full-year 2020 ebitdaf of between US$23m and $25m (no net profit guidance has been giving. In 2019, Pushpay made a maiden first-year profit of US$18.8m as it pushed strongly into the black in the second half - chiefly because US$20.24m income tax benefit).

Revenue increased 30 per cent to US$57.4m as customer numbers rose 7 per cent to just under 8000. The company said earlier that although its growth had slowed in terms of the number of customers, it is now signing larger churches that collect more money. To wit, total processing volume jumped 45 per cent in the first half to US$2.2 billion.

Gross profit margin increased from 57 per cent to 65 per cent over the half.

Pushpay has been going through a year of transition, with founders Eliot Crowther and Chris Heaslip both quitting their executive roles and selling large amounts of shares.

Crowther's departure coincided with his marriage breakup.

Heaslip said he was no longer the right fit to lead the company as it moves from its startup phase to being a global corporation more about "process and systems."

He and co-founder Crowther created Pushpay as a two-man startup in a Glenfield garage.

Now it has 360 staff and 7905 customers.

Chairman Bruce Gordon - a one-time mentor of the co-founders - replaced Heaslip as CEO.

Today, Gordon reiterated his comments from earlier in the year that an acqusition was possible, saying, "As we continue to execute on our strategy, we are also actively evaluating potential strategic acquisitions that broaden Pushpay's current proposition and add significant value to the current business."

Shares surged from $1.48 to $4.17 over 2017, but have tailed off in recent times.

Pushpay closed Tuesday at $3.17. The stock is down 14.78 per cent for the year.