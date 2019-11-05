Dairy prices jumped at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction, the GDT price index rising by 3.7 per cent since the last auction a fortnight ago.

Whole milk powder (WMP) prices, which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price forecast, rose by 3.6 per cent to US$3254 a tonne.

READ MORE:

• Fonterra rivals fear dairy giant will get leg up from law overhaul

• NZ farmers breathe 'huge sigh of relief' at prospect of higher milk price

• Fonterra units up 24 per cent since new strategy unveiled

• Fonterra intends relocating 160 Auckland staff from HQ to Takanini

Skim powder prices, which also have a strong influence on the farmgate price, rose by 6.7 per cent to US$2924 a tonne.

Advertisement

In the other Fonterra reference products, buttermilk powder prices rose by 5.4 per cent US$2786 a tonne, butter by 0.2 per cent to US$4117 a tonne, and anhydrous milk fat by 2.6 per cent to US$5191 a tonne.

WMP prices, after dipping mid-year, have remained above the important US$3000/tonne level since July.

Fonterra last month shifted its 2019/20 forecast farmgate milk price range up by 30c to $6.55 - $7.55 per kg of milk solids.

The advance rate Fonterra pays its farmer owners will be set off the mid-point, $7.05 per kgMS, of the revised range, it said, up from $6.75 previously.

Dairy NZ's latest estimate of the break-even point for most farmers is $5.95/kg.

Fonterra's milk price for the season just ended came in at $6.35/kg.

The farmgate price hit a record high of $8.40/kg in 2013/14 before slumping to $4.40/kg in 2014/15, and to $3.90/kg in 2015/16.