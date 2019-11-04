When Jensen Huang cofounded NVIDIA, in 1993, he focused on a single niche: building powerful computer chips to create graphics for fast-moving video games. As the company went public in 1999 and grew through the 2000s, video games remained its growth engine — but even back then, Huang, a Taiwanese immigrant who studied electrical engineering at Oregon State and Stanford, could see a different path forward. Data scientists were beginning to ask computers to perform much more sophisticated calculations more quickly, so NVIDIA began spending billions of dollars on research and development to create chips that would support artificial intelligence applications. By the mid-2010s its AI-focused chips had come to dominate this nascent market, showing up inside autonomous vehicles, robots, drone aircraft and dozens of other high-tech tools. One look at NVIDIA's stock chart shows how this bet has paid off: From late 2015 to late 2018, the company's stock grew 14-fold — a performance that puts Huang, 56, in the top spot on HBR's list of best-performing CEOs in the world this year.

Huang is a new face at #1, but he's no newcomer to the list: He ranked #2 in 2018 and #3 in 2017. (Last year's top performer, Pablo Isla, of the Spanish retailer Inditex, moved from CEO to chairman, taking him out of consideration for 2019.) That consistency is typical of our list. Unlike rankings that are based on subjective evaluations or short-term metrics, it relies on objective performance measures over a chief executive's entire tenure — and these "career numbers" tend to hold steady. It's no surprise, then, that 65 of last year's CEOs reappear this year.

They do so despite a change in our methodology. Since 2015 our ranking has been based not only on financial performance but also on environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings. For the past four years we've weighted ESG scores to account for 20 per cent of each CEO's final ranking. This year we tweaked the formula, increasing that share to 30 per cent. The shift reflects the fact that a rapidly growing number of funds and individuals now focus on far more than bottom-line metrics when they make investment decisions. One sign of this changing sensibility: In August 2019, 181 US CEOs who are members of the Business Roundtable signed a statement affirming that the purpose of a corporation is to serve not just shareholders but four other groups of stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

The change in ESG weighting did create one casualty: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. On the basis of financial performance alone, Bezos has been the top CEO every year since 2014. However, he failed to make this year's list owing to Amazon's relatively low ESG scores. According to Sustainalytics, one of two ESG data firms that assist HBR with its ranking, those scores reflect risks created by working conditions and employment policies, data security and antitrust issues.

As in past years, women are underrepresented among the 100 leaders. The 2019 list does bring a small measure of good news, however: Four female CEOs made the ranking (all are in the top half), up from three in 2018 and just two in prior years. Each year when HBR publishes this list, some readers protest the paucity of women; each year we respond by saying it's the result not of the performance of female CEOs but of how few women serve in the role — a phenomenon we, too, find regrettable.

The CEOs who appear in this year's list display remarkable longevity — and illustrate how happy boards are to allow a high-performing leader to stay in the job for many years. The CEOs of the S&P 500 have an average tenure of 7.2 years; in comparison, HBR's best-performing CEOs have been in the job 15 years, on average. (Our methodology, which excludes CEOs with less than two years' tenure, may be a factor in why that number is so high.)

THE CEOS

1. Jensen Huang, NVIDIA

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 1993 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 4 | Sustainalytics: 101 | CSRHub: 179

2. Marc Benioff, Salesforce.com

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2001 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 6 | Sustainalytics: 122 | CSRHub: 229

(Keith Block became co-CEO in August 2018)

3. François-Henri Pinault, Kering

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: France | Start Year: 2005 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 30 | Sustainalytics: 137 | CSRHub: 118

4. Richard Templeton, Texas Instruments

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2004 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 56 | Sustainalytics: 59 | CSRHub: 135

5. Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola

Industry: Utilities | Country: Spain | Start Year: 2001 | Insider: NO | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 87 | Sustainalytics: 26 | CSRHub: 43

6. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2007 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 43 | Sustainalytics: 204 | CSRHub: 82

7. Ajay Banga, Mastercard

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2010 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 13 | Sustainalytics: 166 | CSRHub: 284

8. Johan Thijs, KBC

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Belgium | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 78 | Sustainalytics: 36 | CSRHub: 111

9. Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2014 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 86 | Sustainalytics: 99 | CSRHub: 13

10. Bernard Arnaut, LVMH

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: France | Start Year: 1989 | Insider: NO | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 7 | Sustainalytics: 337 | CSRHub: 154

11. Erik Engstrom, RELX

Industry: Commercial Services | Country: United Kingdom | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 97 | Sustainalytics: 75 | CSRHub: 2

12. Michael Mussallem, Edwards Lifesciences

Industry: Health Care | Country: United States | Start Year: 2000 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 18 | Sustainalytics: 195 | CSRHub: 254

13. Elmar Degenhart, Continental

Industry: Automobile | Country: Germany | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: NO | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 67 | Sustainalytics: 153 | CSRHub: 177

14. Anders Runevad, Vestas

Industry: Industrials | Country: Denmark | Start Year: 2013 | Insider: NO | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 114 | Sustainalytics: 27 | CSRHub: 85

(Stepped down August 1, 2019)

15. Bernard Charlés, Dassault Systémes

Industry: Information Technology | Country: France | Start Year: 1995 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 24 | Sustainalytics: 373 | CSRHub: 174

16. Nancy McKinstry, Wolters Kluwer

Industry: Commercial Services | Country: Netherlands | Start Year: 2003 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 94 | Sustainalytics: 211 | CSRHub: 83

17. Hamid Moghadam, Prologis

Industry: Real Estate | Country: United States | Start Year: 1997 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 52 | Sustainalytics: 111 | CSRHub: 382

18. Benoît Potier, Air Liquide

Industry: Materials | Country: France | Start Year: 1997 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 66 | Sustainalytics: 61 | CSRHub: 384

19. Jean-Paul Agon, L'Oréal

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: France | Start Year: 2006 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 142 | Sustainalytics: 129 | CSRHub: 1

20. Mark Parker, Nike

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: United States | S tart Year: 2006 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 22 | Sustainalytics: 522 | CSRHub: 183

21. Jacques Aschenbroich, Valeo

Industry: Automobile | Country: France | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: NO | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 159 | Sustainalytics: 92 | CSRHub: 15

22. Simon Borrows, 3i

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United Kingdom | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 145 | Sustainalytics: 39 | CSRHub: 140

23. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United States | Start Year: 2005 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 84 | Sustainalytics: 188 | CSRHub: 311

24. Laurence Fink, BlackRock

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United States | Start Year: 1988 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 5 | Sustainalytics: 308 | CSRHub: 571

25. Gregory Goodman, Goodman

Industry: Real Estate | Country: Australia | Start Year: 1995 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 42 | Sustainalytics: 228 | CSRHub: 479

26. Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2014 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 72 | Sustainalytics: 141 | CSRHub: 428

27. Xavier Huillard, Vinci

Industry: Industrials | Country: France | Start Year: 2006 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 83 | Sustainalytics: 396 | CSRHub: 128

28. Alfred Chan, Hong Kong and China Gas

Industry: Utilities | Country: Hong Kong | Start Year: 1997 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 47 | Sustainalytics: 432 | CSRHub: 266

29. Debra Cafaro, Ventas

Industry: Real Estate | Country: United States | Start Year: 1999 | Insider: NO | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 32 | S ustainalytics: 415 | CSRHub: 364

30. Gilles Andrier, Givaudan

Industry: Materials | Country: Switzerland | Start Year: 2005 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 133 | Sustainalytics: 254 | CSRHub: 55

31. Martin Bouygues, Bouygues

Industry: Industrials | Country: France | Start Year: 1989 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 74 | S ustainalytics: 479 | CSRHub: 108

32. Chuck Robbins, Cisco Systems

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2015 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 186 | Sustainalytics: 38 | CSRHub: 30

33. Hisashi Ietsugu, Sysmex

Industry: Health Care | Country: Japan | Start Year: 1996 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 85 | Sustainalytics: 529 | CSRHub: 29

34. Richard Fairbank, Capital One

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United States | Start Year: 1994 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 23 | Sustainalytics: 560 | CSRHub: 293

35. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, Symrise

Industry: Materials | Country: Germany | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 138 | Sustainalytics: 251 | CSRHub: 64

36. Michitaka Sawada, Kao

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: Japan | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 177 | Sustainalytics: 77 | CSRHub: 60

37. Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin

Industry: Industrials | Country: United States | Start Year: 2013 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 97 | Sustainalytics: 301 | CSRHub: 219

38. Douglas Baker Jr., Ecolab

Industry: Materials | Country: United States | Start Year: 2004 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 63 | Sustainalytics: 492 | CSRHub: 188

39. Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: United States | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 26 | Sustainalytics: 585 | CSRHub: 271

40. Reinhard Ploss, Infineon Technologies

Industry: Information Technology | Country: Germany | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 175 | Sustainalytics: 65 | CSRHub: 94

41. Carlos Rodriguez, ADP

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2011 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 115 | Sustainalytics: 175 | CSRHub: 268

42. Feike Sijbesma, DSM

Industry: Materials | Country: Netherlands | Start Year: 2007 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 194 | Sustainalytics: 19 | CSRHub: 61

43. Shigenobu Nagamori, Nidec

Industry: Industrials | Country: Japan | Start Year: 1973 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 16 | Sustainalytics: 501 | CSRHub: 426

44. Luis Maroto, Amadeus IT

Industry: Information Technology | Country: Spain | Start Year: 2011 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 132 | Sustainalytics: 173 | CSRHub: 220

45. Douglas Peterson, S&P Global

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United States | Start Year: 2013 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 134 | Sustainalytics: 237 | CSRHub: 161

46. Ínigo Meirás, Ferrovial

Industry: Industrials | Country: Spain | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 162 | Sustainalytics: 245 | CSRHub: 45

47. Michael Mahoney, Boston Scientific

Industry: Health Care | Country: United States | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 48 | Sustainalytics: 591 | CSRHub: 252

48. Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric

Industry: Industrials | Country: France | Start Year: 2006 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 211 | Sustainalytics: 60 | CSRHub: 28

49. Glenn Chamandy, Gildan Activewear

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: Canada | Start Year: 2004 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | F inancial Rank: 174 | Sustainalytics: 182 | CSRHub: 84

50. George Kwok Lung Hongchoy, Link REIT

Industry: Real Estate | Country: Hong Kong | Start Year: 2010 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 80 | Sustainalytics: 439 | CSRHub: 275

51. Olivier Filliol, Mettler Toledo

Industry: Health Care | Country: Switzerland | Start Year: 2008 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 130 | Sustainalytics: 149 | CSRHub: 350

52. Masahiko Uotani, Shiseido

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: Japan | Start Year: 2014 | Insider: NO | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 104 | Sustainalytics: 330 | CSRHub: 303

53. Frederick Smith, FedEx

Industry: Transportation | Country: United States | Start Year: 1971 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 58 | Sustainalytics: 319 | CSRHub: 549

54. Tadashi Yanai, Fast Retailing

Industry: Retail | Country: Japan | Start Year: 1984 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 7 | Sustainalytics: 486 | CSRHub: 625

55. Robert Iger, Disney

Industry: Communication | Country: United States | Start Year: 2005 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 36 | Sustainalytics: 570 | CSRHub: 429

56. Michael Zahn, Deutsche Wohnen

Industry: Real Estate | Country: Germany | Start Year: 2008 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 75 | Sustainalytics: 366 | CSRHub: 457

57. Michael Lamach, Ingersoll-Rand

Industry: Industrials | Country: United States | Start Year: 2010 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 134 | Sustainalytics: 343 | CSRHub: 207

58. Rune Bjerke, DNB

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Norway | Start Year: 2007 | Insider: NO | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 205 | Sustainalytics: 52 | CSRHub: 171

(Stepped down September 1, 2019)

59. Mike Lawrie, DXC Technology

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 123 | Sustainalytics: 130 | CSRHub: 484

(Stepped down September 11, 2019)

60. Peter Wennink, ASML

Industry: Information Technology | Country: Netherlands | Start Year: 2013 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 248 | Sustainalytics: 24 | CSRHub: 34

61. Jean-François van Boxmeer, Heineken

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: Netherlands | Start Year: 2005 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 201 | Sustainalytics: 110 | CSRHub: 185

62. Tim Cook, Apple

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2011 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 124 | Sustainalytics: 406 | CSRHub: 265

63. Ma Huateng, Tencent

Industry: Communication | Country: China | Start Year: 1998 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 2 | Sustainalytics: 600 | CSRHub: 644

64. Carlos Tavares, Peugeot

Industry: Automobile | Country: France | Start Year: 2014 | Insider: NO | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 250 | Sustainalytics: 82 | CSRHub: 14

65. Paolo Rocca, Tenaris

Industry: Energy | Country: Argentina | Start Year: 2002 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 65 | Sustainalytics: 329 | CSRHub: 647

66. Florentino Pérez Rodriguez, ACS

Industry: Industrials | Country: Spain | Start Year: 1993 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 53 | Sustainalytics: 626 | CSRHub: 415

67. David Simon, Simon Property

Industry: Real Estate | Country: United States | Start Year: 1995 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 15 | Sustainalytics: 606 | CSRHub: 620

68. Dean Connor, Sun Life Financial

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Canada | Start Year: 2011 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 195 | Sustainalytics: 188 | CSRHub: 197

69. Oliver Bäte, Allianz

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Germany | Start Year: 2015 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 249 | Sustainalytics: 72 | CSRHub: 68

70. Jeffrey Sprecher, Intercontinental Exchange

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United States | Start Year: 2000 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 27 | Sustainalytics: 619 | CSRHub: 568

71. George Cope, BCE

Industry: Communication | Country: Canada | Start Year: 2008 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 219 | Sustainalytics: 156 | CSRHub: 136

(Will step down January 5, 2020)

72. Takahisa Takahara, Unicharm

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: Japan | Start Year: 2004 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 113 | Sustainalytics: 460 | CSRHub: 330

73. Greg Case, Aon

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United Kingdom | Start Year: 2005 | Insider: NO | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 31 | Sustainalytics: 554 | CSRHub: 621

74. Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft

Industry: Communication | Country: France | Start Year: 1988 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 89 | Sustainalytics: 512 | CSRHub: 402

75. Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Industry: Health Care | Country: United States | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 63 | Sustainalytics: 707 | CSRHub: 332

76. Jean-Sébastien Jacques, Rio Tinto

Industry: Materials | Country: United Kingdom | Start Year: 2016 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 168 | Sustainalytics: 108 | CSRHub: 467

77. Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca

Industry: Health Care | Country: United Kingdom | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: NO | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 202 | Sustainalytics: 160 | CSRHub: 257

78. Simon Wolfson, Next

Industry: Retail | Country: United Kingdom | Start Year: 2001 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 91 | Sustainalytics: 607 | CSRHub: 333

79. Raymond McDaniel Jr., Moodyʼs

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United States | Start Year: 2005 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 90 | Sustainalytics: 412 | CSRHub: 533

80. Daniel Amos, Aflac

Industry: Financial Services | Country: United States | Start Year: 1990 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 17 | Sustainalytics: 671 | CSRHub : 618

81. Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard

Industry: Communication | Country: United States | Start Year: 1991 | Insider: YES | MBA : NO | Financial Rank: 11 | Sustainalytics: 461 | CSRHub: 858

82. James Robo, NextEra Energy

Industry: Utilities | Country: United States | Start Year: 2012 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 126 | Sustainalytics: 294 | CSRHub: 493

83. Paul Perreault, CSL

Industry: Health Care | Country: Australia | Start Year: 2013 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 142 | Sustainalytics: 595 | CSRHub : 122

84. Ivan Menezes, Diageo

Industry: Consumer Goods | Country: United Kingdom | Start Year: 2013 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 283 | Sustainalytics: 58 | CSRHub: 5

85. André Desmarais, Power Corporation of Canada

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Canada | Start Year: 1996 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 116 | Sustainalytics: 276 | CSRHub: 574

(Tie)

85. Paul Desmarais Jr., Power Corporation of Canada

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Canada | Start Year: 1996 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 116 | Sustainalytics: 276 | CSRHub: 574

87. Alfred Kelly Jr., Visa

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2016 | Insider: NO | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 186 | Sustainalytics: 291 | CSRHub: 246

88. Sheng Yue Gui, Geely Automobile

Industry: Automobile | Country: China/Hong Kong | Start Year: 2006 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 56 | Sustainalytics: 686 | CSRHub: 464

89. Piyush Gupta, DBS Bank

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Singapore | Start Year: 2009 | Insider: NO | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 152 | Sustainalytics: 290 | CSRHub: 414

90. Colin Goldschmidt, Sonic Healthcare

Industry: Health Care | Country: Australia | Start Year: 1993 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 100 | Sustainalytics: 521 | CSRHub: 427

91. Marc Grynberg, Umicore

Industry: Materials | Country: Belgium | Start Year: 2008 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 215 | Sustainalytics: 265 | CSRHub: 151

92. Jussi Pesonen, UPM

Industry: Materials | Country: Finland | Start Year: 2004 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 253 | Sustainalytics: 107 | CSRHub: 133

93. Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Industry: Health Care | Country: United States | Start Year: 1988 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 19 | Sustainalytics: 682 | CSRHub: 654

94. Jens Bjorn Andersen, DSV

Industry: Transportation | Country: Denmark | Start Year: 2008 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 173 | Sustainalytics: 230 | CSRHub: 389

95. Björn Rosengren, Sandvik

Industry: Industrials | Country: Sweden | Start Year: 2015 | Insider: NO | MBA: NO | Financial Rank : 270 | Sustainalytics: 143 | CSRHub: 38

(Will step down February 1, 2020)

96. Masayoshi Son, SoftBank

Industry: Communication | Country: Japan | Start Year: 1981 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 10 | Sustainalytics: 703 | CSRHub : 699

97. Daniel Hajj Aboumrad, América Móvil

Industry: Communication | Country: Mexico | Start Year: 2000 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 49 | Sustainalytics: 508 | CSRHub: 732

98. Gary Dickerson, Applied Materials

Industry: Information Technology | Country: United States | Start Year: 2013 | Insider: YES | MBA: YES | Financial Rank: 207 | Sustainalytics: 347 | CSRHub: 167

99. Brian Roberts, Comcast

Industry: Communication | Country: United States | Start Year: 2002 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 68 | Sustainalytics: 604 | CSRHub: 570

100. Bruce Flatt, Brookfield Asset Management

Industry: Financial Services | Country: Canada | Start Year: 2002 | Insider: YES | MBA: NO | Financial Rank: 25 | S ustainalytics: 855 | CSRHub: 525

How we calculated the rankings

To compile our list of the world's best-performing CEOs, we began with the companies that at the end of 2018 were in the S&P Global 1200, an index that reflects 70 per cent of the world's stock market capitalisation and includes firms in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia. We excluded CEOs who'd been in the job for less than two years to ensure that we had a sufficient track record to evaluate. We also omitted those who left office before July 31, 2019. All told, we ended up with 883 CEOs from 876 companies (several companies had co-CEOs) based in 29 countries.

Our research team was headed by Nana von Bernuth, an adjunct professor at INSEAD, with assistance from the coders Peggy Lam and Onorina Buneanu and the data consultants Morand Studer and Daniel Bernardes of Eleven Strategy. The team gathered each company's daily financial data, as compiled by Datastream and Worldscope, from the CEO's first day on the job until April 30, 2019. (For the handful of CEOs who took office before 1995, we calculated returns using a start date of January 1, 1995, because prior industry-adjusted returns were unavailable.) We then calculated three metrics for each CEO's tenure: the total shareholder return (including dividends reinvested) adjusted by country to offset any increase in return attributable merely to an improvement in the local stock market; the TSR adjusted by industry to offset any increase resulting from rising fortunes in the overall industry; and change in market capitalisation (adjusted for dividends, share issues and share repurchases), measured in inflation-adjusted US dollars.

We then ranked each CEO — from 1 (best) to 883 (worst) — on each financial metric and averaged the three rankings to obtain an overall financial rank. Incorporating three metrics is a balanced and robust approach: While country-adjusted and industry-adjusted returns risk being skewed toward smaller companies (it's easier to get large returns if you start from a small base), the change in market capitalisation is skewed toward larger companies.

To measure performance on nonfinancial issues, HBR consulted with Sustainalytics, a leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and analytics that works primarily with financial institutions and asset managers. We also used CSRHub, which collects, aggregates and normalises more than 600 ESG data sources, including eight data sets from leading ESG research firms, and works mainly with companies that want to improve their ESG performance. We computed one ESG rank using Sustainalytics ratings and one using CSRHub ratings for every company in our data set. To calculate the final ranking, we combined the overall financial ranking (weighted at 70 per cent) and the two ESG rankings (weighted at 15 per cent each).

HBR's list of best-performing CEOs was conceived by Morten T. Hansen, Herminia Ibarra and Urs Peyer. Previous rankings were published in HBR in 2010, 2013 and each year since, but the methodology has changed several times during that span.



