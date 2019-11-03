Take a close look at the right hand of the iconic Santa on top of Hastings New World.

This year he's not waving hello. He's waving goodbye.

The beloved, and occasionally loathed, giant 8m high, 4.5m wide, 700kg Santa has once again made his way from the North Pole to the roof overlooking the Opera House, the city centre, Bridge Pa, and beyond.

But this year will be his final Christmas appearance before he's put into retirement, his owners say.

Put simply, "the old fella doesn't take well to wind", New World Hastings store owner Jeff Yates said.

