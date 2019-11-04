Hastings' first large-scale co-working space is expected to attract a new wave of start-up and fast growing businesses to the city.

Rob and Jenny Gill bought the former Hastings Farmers store on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street in 2018. Its anchor tenant Kiwibank uses two-thirds of the renovated and strengthened building as its national operations centre.

The new business branded an i-space occupies the remaining 1138m 2 and has the potential to support more than 50 businesses and over 150 people.

READ MORE:
Hawke's Bay renovations franchise loses amid multiple complaints
Premium - What's happening in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.