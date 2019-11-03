Jacinda Ardern gets down to business at the East Asia Summit today in Bangkok with double-header trade announcements expected and a three-hour meeting with Asian leaders to thrash out regional problems.

But on the trade front, Ardern said from her own experience that anything could happen with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which includes India.

In the first trade announcement, leaders of 16 countries in the RCEP trade negotiations (started in 2012) are expected to announce a partial completion of the deal even though India remains a reluctant player.

And it is likely that the upgrade of New Zealand's

KEY PLAYERS AT EAST ASIA SUMMIT