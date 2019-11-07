Popular Napier landmark The Old Mill is on the market for the first time in more than four decades.

The nearly 120-year-old facility has been an important stable in the region's economic and hospitality scene over that time as both a wool mill and in recent years a functions and events venue.

Anne Vink has owned the mill for more than 45 years having bought it with her late husband Frits in 1973.

Now she says the time has come to pass on the torch and hopes a new young person or couple can take on the challenge of The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.