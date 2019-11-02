An Asian business has Government consent to buy out the wealthy Gough family of Canterbury in a $211 million deal for Australasian business interests across many sectors.

Sime Darby Berhad, 82 per cent Malaysian owned, got Overseas Investment Office consent to buy Gough Holdings of New Zealand.

Gough Group's business includes the Caterpillar dealership and the sale of industrial equipment and motors, provision of logistics services, investments in healthcare, insurance and shopping centre assets.

