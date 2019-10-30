Z Energy has reported a 72 per cent fall in first-half net profit after writing $35 million off the value of its stake in spot power retailer Flick Electric.

The write-down and tough retail fuel competition saw the company report a net profit of $22 million for the six months ended Sept. 30. The earnings, calculated on a replacement cost basis, contrast with the $72 million reported a year earlier.

READ MORE:

• Electricity authority and Flick Electric disagree on who's to blame for power bill shock

• Z Energy's $46m power play for Flick Electric

• Flick customer base drops to 15-month low amid high power prices

• Power consumers who don't switch will be pushed to shop around

Z paid $46 million for a 70 per cent stake in Flick in August last year as part of a strategy to widen its offering to customers and find low-carbon options for its future.

Advertisement

But after peaking at close to 25,000 customers a year ago, Flick's model – which previously focused on offering customers access to wholesale prices – has stalled. Sustained high wholesale electricity prices the past year have left its customer book flat at about 20,000 since May

Z chief executive Mike Bennetts said Flick did an excellent job putting in place a fixed-price product for customers, but it has lost accounts and the write-down reflects the current value of the Flick business.

"We will continue to support the Flick management team and strategy and we will look to create combined Flick and Z customer offers to meet their energy needs. We are committed to Flick's customer base and look to get the business back on track as we move towards our primary target of cash breakeven."

Z Energy is the country's biggest fuel retailer. In September it cut its full-year guidance by $60 million citing "unprecedented" discounting in the retail fuel sector and lower than expected margins at the Marsden Point oil refinery it part owns.

Today it reported first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes in financial instruments of $182 million, up 4 per cent from a year earlier.

It reiterated its full-year ebitdaf guidance at $390-$430 million but noted that there are potential "headwinds" to the local economy near-term from low business confidence, slowing growth and investment.

"Despite the nature of our business we are not immune to this loss of confidence in economic activity," Bennetts said. "Z's focus for the second half of FY20 is on the customer; especially in our retail segment."

Total fuel volume marketed in the six months fell 2 per cent to 1.92 billion litres, with the slowdown in the economy contributing to a 6 per cent decline in diesel volumes.

Advertisement

Petrol volumes were 2 per cent lower due to continued competition from new low-cost sites and discounting.

While the firm's ebitdaf was higher than it reported a year ago, Z indicated that the result would be little changed when the previous year's earnings are adjusted higher for a change in accounting standards and timing differences.

Improved margins on fuel and higher refining margins in the latest period were largely offset by higher operating expenses and a $4 million loss from Flick.

The company will pay a 16.5 cent interim dividend on Dec. 10 to investors registered at Nov. 22. That is up from 12.5 cents a year earlier.

The shares last traded at $5.26 and are down about 2 per cent so far this year.

- BusinessDesk