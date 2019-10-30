Conditional offers have been made on three of the four fairytale-like collection of heritage terracotta roof-tiled white weatherboard homes on a clifftop overlooking Catalina Bay at Hobsonville Point.

But none of the Launch Bay home sales has yet settled.

The four neighbouring 1930s officers' houses are a reminder of a more gentle age of huge lawns and airforce ranking and they went up for sale earlier this year for $2.4m each. Leadlight windows, natural timber features, landscaped sections, detailed ceilings and seaside views are on offer in the unusual collection.

Yet months after the marketing campaign began, buyers are yet to pay the money in full and move in.

"Three have sold, unconditional but haven't settled," said a spokesperson for vendor Winton. "The last one going to auction on November 6."

The two-level home at 20 Marlborough Cres is being marketed pre-auction as being on a 1350sq m freehold site with a free-standing garage and the "last chance to own" one of the four homes.

Most other residences across Hobsonville Point in Auckland's north-west are new and often compact in terraces or apartment-style. So the four RNZAF officers' houses are in a setting and of an appearance which seems almost dream-like in the context.

The Marlborough Cres sites are each about 1100sq m, within walking distance of the popular farmers' markets, Little Creatures and buzzy new waterfront walkway.

Behind them is Marlborough Oval flanked by building sites with plans for high-rise apartments.

Winton has emphasised the appeal of the homes, originally built for married airforce officers.

"The house exteriors are comprehensively reconditioned, with new triple garages and extensive landscaping," said vendor Winton Capital when it listed the four. "All have their own consented plans for further maximising their heritage features and making the most of modern living."

Winton said the homes had generated significant interest from buyers.

"The preservation of the heritage homes recognises the richness of the site's history and celebrates its importance amongst the Launch Bay and wider Hobsonville Point community," Winton said.

"And then there was one," Winton is saying, referring to the conditional sales of the other three homes.