Conditional offers have been made on three of the four fairytale-like collection of heritage terracotta roof-tiled white weatherboard homes on a clifftop overlooking Catalina Bay at Hobsonville Point.

But none of the Launch Bay home sales has yet settled.

The four neighbouring 1930s officers' houses are a reminder of a more gentle age of huge lawns and airforce ranking and they went up for sale earlier this year for $2.4m each. Leadlight windows, natural timber features, landscaped sections, detailed ceilings and seaside views are on offer in the unusual collection.

Yet months after the marketing campaign began, buyers are yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.