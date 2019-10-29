Tourists will soon be able to stay near the top of Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Peak as part of plans by new tenants to bring a hospitality building with a "chequered history" back to life.

Haydn Middleton and partner Juliet Burton are set to take over 50-year-old Peak House, and say they're looking to bring it back to its former glory.

"It has been a long time coming," Middleton said.

"I grew up in Taradale and used to come to Te Mata Peak often and always admired it and to be able to be a part of it now is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.