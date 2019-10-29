Inland Revenue is "five years late" to tackle the mammoth issue of the country's estimated billion-dollar "hidden economy", a tax expert says.

Inland Revenue collected $77.9 billion worth of tax revenue in the 2019 year, but experts estimate that it is missing out on at least $1b more as the country's self-employed are under-reporting their income by about 20 per cent.

READ MORE:
Hidden economy crackdown: IRD targets hospitality operators
Tori Sullivan: Taxman's robots to hunt out cash jobs
Crackdown on cash jobs by tradies
Diana Clement: Paying tradies cash not okay

A Victoria University and IRD

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.