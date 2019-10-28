The superstructure of the $300 million Pacifica apartment tower is 70 per cent complete, changing Auckland's skyline and reaching the same level as the top of the nearby Vero Centre.

"The jump form is currently at 130m at levels 30 and 40 which is 70 per cent of the total finished height," a spokesman said today.

Herald photographer Jason Oxenham took images from the Waiheke Island ferry on Friday, showing what is set to be the tallest residential tower in New Zealand at 57 levels and illustrating that the apartment block had reached the same height as the 40-level Vero

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.