WeWork, Lyft, Uber, Peloton: To their early backers, these are companies that would transform the way the world works, works out or gets around.

To public stock investors, they are companies with inflated valuations and real questions about when they will start making money.

The two views have collided this year, disastrously in WeWork's case. After it failed to sell its stock to the public last month, throwing its funding plans into disarray, the company was bailed out Tuesday by SoftBank, its largest outside investor.

