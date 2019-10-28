Sprout Accelerator offering $500,000 to innovators working on New Zealand's agricultural and food challenges

Sprout Accelerator is looking for registrations from both traditional agritech and future-food focused start-ups from New Zealand and abroad. Innovations at all stages of development are encouraged to come forward and work with the Sprout Accelerator. Eight New Zealand start-ups will be selected to join the six-month accelerator starting in January 2020. The Accelerator offers $75,000 worth of business coaching, mentoring, network access and MBA style block courses held around New Zealand.

The Sprout partners have stepped up to subsidise this for New Zealand's most promising

