US President Donald Trump took aim at Apple again on Twitter - but this time it was over a feature, not trade policy.

"To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!," Trump tweeted.

Pundits assumed the "Tim" in question was Apple CEO Tim Cook (called "Tim Apple" by the president in a March tweet).

But Apple started to remove a physical home button from its new models in 2017.

Why was the leader of the free world only bringing it up now?

An arch conspiracy theory emerged that Trump was subtweeting his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani ("subtweeting" being Twitter parlance for mocking someone without naming them.)

For earlier this week, the hapless Giuliani butt-dialed an NBC News reporter, allowing himself to be overheard discussing overseas dealings and lamenting a need for cash.

But the general consensus was a more straightforward explanation: the Commander-in-Chief had finally upgraded his iPhone 8 for an iPhone 11.