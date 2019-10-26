On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Top Google search pages "Live Stream Rugby" and "Rugby Online Stream" broadcast all of the quarter-finals at no charge, and remain online as of this weekend.
And yesterday, both pages contained advertisements for both semifinals: last night's All Blacks-England clash and tonight's Springboks-Wales match.
Spark corporate relations partner Anaru Tuhi told the Herald on Sunday industry-leading security measures were in place to protect their Rugby World Cup content, but he would not elaborate further.
"We don't provide detail on security measures in general. However I can reassure you the measures we have in place to protect the content on the Spark Sport platform are very robust," Tuhi said.
AUT University head of computer science Associate Professor Dave Parry said while Spark may attempt to block a local New Zealand server that was broadcasting their Spark service directly, they had little authority to stop overseas streams of international broadcasts.
"I think if you charged people for a stream, Spark would be able to get you for it. But I think they would be very hard pressed to say streaming something from another country is illegal in this country if the material's not offensive," he said.
Parry said the typical way to broadcast a free stream of exclusive content was to set up a Virtual Private Network (VPN) online where both the location of the server that is streaming the "free" Rugby World Cup content, and the server location of the people who have created the web page, is untraceable.
"Generally the network people like Spark don't have the access to block that," Parry said.
"So locally they can do things but really, if you're prepared to take a bit of time to look up a VPN and go overseas, it's very hard to block those."
Parry also said the chance of Spark prosecuting a New Zealand citizen who was found broadcasting a free stream was also extremely low.
"I personally think they wouldn't because the blowback from it would be pretty large. Usually these people who set up a website that offers streaming, deliberately don't control or know what's going through [the stream on their page].
"They'll just say 'Somebody's providing us $5 a month to stream through our service and it could be completely legitimate, and you've just blocked it'."
That also applied to people found watching a free stream.