New Zealand Media and Entertainment's digital real estate platform OneRoof has been recognised as a market leading disrupter, boundary pusher and gamechanger. This week OneRoof won the Deloitte Digital Corporate Entrepreneur Award for 'Best Venture' across Australia and New Zealand.

The awards are open to big businesses in Australia and New Zealand and recognise the very best in corporate innovation.

The judges said, "This nomination has tested the limits of the industry with their consumer-centric focus and value-adding execution. With strong performance already, this team overcame significant competitive forces along the way to develop a market-leading platform."

NZME Chief Digital Officer, Laura Maxwell said the key to OneRoof's ongoing success is a customer-centric, data-rich content model never seen in New Zealand.

"We needed to build a product that stood out strongly in the market. Property hunter interviews clarified that although people were used to searching for property in a certain way, it was far from efficient. I'm very proud of what the OneRoof team have delivered through their unrelenting passion to disrupt and change the game," said Maxwell.

GM OneRoof, Vikas Verma, said, "We're thrilled at the success of OneRoof.co.nz. Over 1 million* users visit the site each month and we've had over 125,000 app downloads. This audience of passive and active property hunters has accessed over 100 million-pages of content and listings since launch."

The site continues to innovate and launched its New Homes section this week. This new feature will make it simpler for Kiwis to search for new apartments, terrace housing, house and land packages and builders offering individual new builds.

"We know people are actively seeking new homes. Not only do new-builds offer Kiwis the chance to live in a home that best suits their needs from day one, but new-builds can also help save money, with developers and new home builders embracing healthy building and energy-efficient design standards," said OneRoof Editor Owen Vaughan.

The launch of New Homes comes as New Zealand Media and Entertainment gives its premier property magazine, Herald Homes, a makeover. The refreshed OneRoof Herald Homes supplement integrates the best of OneRoof.co.nz's data with all the great features Herald Homes readers love.

In August this year, OneRoof was also awarded 'Digital Start-up of the Year' at the IAB New Zealand Digital Advertising Awards recognising the best of the best in New Zealand digital advertising shaping this dynamic industry.