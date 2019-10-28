Hawke's Bay students dazzled judges with innovation and business smarts at The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme regional awards.

More than 4000 students took part in awards nationally this year, creating over 1000 real-life businesses among them.

Hundreds turned out for the Hawke's Bay awards on October 22 at EIT.

READ MORE:
Hawke's Bay's food and wine celebrated at hospitality awards
Hawke's Bay receives Gold in Bookabach Bach of the Year 2019 Awards
Hawke's Bay Health Award entries now open
Top award to Hawke's Bay A and P Society president and family

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The one-year programme gives students

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.