The kiwifruit industry is arguably one of the most successful comeback stories in the Bay of Plenty. Nearly 10 years ago the sector was almost wiped out by Psa. Today it is booming and growers are getting record returns. Carmen Hall takes a look at the latest figures released from Zespri.


The kiwifruit industry continues to boom - and Bay of Plenty growers are reaping $1.4 billion in a year.

Business leaders say its success should be commended and the sector is a key driver and contributor to the region's economy.

Figures from Zespri show the company made direct payments

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.