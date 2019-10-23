A number of companies have generously come forward offering free office space to Aucklanders in the CBD who have been evacuated due to the SkyCity Convention Centre inferno.

Taking to social media, The Crate Flexible Office Space paid tribute to those battling the blaze, while offering up office space to those displaced from the offices.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the brave firefighters fighting the fire at the Convention Centre," they wrote on Facebook.

"If you normally work in the CBD and are unable to today due to this fire then you are welcome to work out of The Crate today complimentary.

"Please contact our Community Manager Andy on 021 920 442 or 09 9720627 if you would like to take us up on this offer and book your place."

Following the company's heartwarming post, CoastLab, another office-sharing facility decided to lend a hand, offering their office space to those in need.

"Great work The Crate Flexible Office Space for doing your bit! We want to follow your lead and extend the same offer.

"If your workplace is unaccessible due to the CBD fire, come into CoastLab and we will sort you out with a complimentary desk."

Smales Farm in Takapuna also joined in on the goodwill, offering office space to those impacted.

"Our thoughts are very much with the fire crews who have battled the Sky City Convention Centre blaze all through the night, as well as the people who have been affected and are unable to go to work today.

"Anyone that is unable to go to work in the CBD is welcome to come and work in the B:HIVE today at no charge. Please email community@smalesfarm.co.nz if interested."

Follow Aucklanders praised the companies describing the gesture a very "Kiwi response" to events of this magnitude.

"And that's why the Crate is a special community," one wrote.

Another said: "This is New Zealand. Helping out one another in our hour of need."

Earlier today popular restaurant and pub HeadQuarters Viaduct generously offered firefighters tackling the SkyCity inferno free meals, drinks and a place to lie down.

"Hi fire crews, if you need a break or a lay down come to HQ," the restaurant, owned by Leo Molloy, wrote on Facebook.

"The food and drink is on us while you're dealing with this fiasco.

Popular Auckland restaurant and pub HeadQuarters Viaduct has generously offered firefighters tackling the SkyCity inferno free meals, drinks and a place to lie down.

"Don't even ring, just turn up. We know you, you know us, you're gold, and we owe you this."

Fire and Emergency NZ thanked the establishment, with HQ responding offering to feed firefighters and their families at an event once the "s**t show is over".

"We'll put on a decent old feed and drink for you and your families, once the weather settles, because you're all heroes."