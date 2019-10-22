On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
On September 30, Hastings District Council health and safety manager Jennie Kuzman said the council did not have any active involvement with the clean-up process and was "not aware of any asbestos related concerns in relation to adjacent council assets".
However they sent out a contractor to reassess the possibility of asbestos contamination in the area adjacent to Carters.
Police enquiries into the fire are ongoing. To date no arrests have been made.
The railway station was demolished recently and its future is still up in the area.
A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said "while the council would like to influence good urban planning outcomes, as it is a significant site in Hastings city, ultimately any decision regarding its future is currently in KiwiRail's hands."
KiwiRail group general manager property Stephanie Campbell said KiwiRail had not made a decision on the future development of the station site.
"Any development will consider an appropriate use of the site that would also benefit the local community.
"In the short term KiwiRail will finish tidying and fencing the site."