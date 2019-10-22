A Hastings buildings supplies company is set to destroy nearly $1 million of timber sitting on its site, due to potential asbestos contamination from the Hastings Railway Station fire.

Carters on Sir James Wattie Pl has been partially closed for the past month due to ongoing risk of contamination from the fire in the early hours of September 21.

A notice on the company's website advised people about the re-opening of the showroom and bulk store on October 3, following advice it was safe to trade from those specific areas.

The yard area however remains closed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The car park is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.