Multimillionaire Briscoes boss Rod Duke and wife Patricia are selling up in Remuera and have moved to their new Herne Bay home, having won a battle to have their helicopter boatshed declared legal.

The Dukes have now moved to Sarsfield St into a waterfront home that has been rebuilt and vastly expanded.

Out on the beach in front is their controversial boatshed - which has now been granted a certificate of compliance - from where they want to fly helicopters.

99 Arney Rd which the Dukes are selling. Photo / Graham Wall
