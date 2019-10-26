Multimillionaire Briscoes boss Rod Duke and wife Patricia are selling up in Remuera and have moved to their new Herne Bay home, having won a battle to have their helicopter boatshed declared legal.

The Dukes have now moved to Sarsfield St into a waterfront home that has been rebuilt and vastly expanded.

Out on the beach in front is their controversial boatshed - which has now been granted a certificate of compliance - from where they want to fly helicopters.

99 Arney Rd which the Dukes are selling. Photo / Graham Wall

READ MORE:

• Rod Duke gains upper hand in controversial beachfront helicopter battle

• Premium - New helicopter boatshed plans from Briscoe boss Rod Duke: exterior to change

• Rod Duke's new barrister reveals Herne Bay helicopter boatshed fight-back plan

The couple's twin-entrance property at 99 Arney Rd and 66 Bell Rd has now been advertised for sale.

"This is the largest property on what is arguably Remuera's most prestigious street," said Graham Wall of Graham Wall Real Estate.

Herne Bay residents fear for beachgoers, particularly small children, after today's helicopter test above Briscoe boss Rod Duke's new home.

Separately, the Dukes' barrister Richard Brabant said a certificate of compliance and existing use rights had been issued for the Herne Bay boatshed by planning duty commissioner Richard Blakey.

That means the Dukes can now go ahead and apply to fly the helicopters in and out of that beachfront structure - a battle Brabant said had been separated from the legality of the boatshed itself.

Ian Smallburn, the council's resource consents general manager, said this week: "Auckland Council has issued the independent duty commissioner decision for a certificate of compliance and an existing use certificate for a revised boat shed at Sarsfield St, Herne Bay.

"This decision relates to the structure of a revised boatshed only and not any other future use or activity."

On the sale front, council valuation records show 99 Arney Rd was valued two years ago at $7.2m, with land at $4.9m and buildings/improvements at $2.3m. The Dukes' title at 66 Bell Rd is valued at $6.5m of which $5.5m is land and $1m in improvements.

Rod and Patricia Duke with Andrea Ruggiero. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The main house is a classic weatherboard two-level villa with return verandah, stone walls, extensive landscaping and planting and is for sale by negotiation.

Wall predicted the Dukes' property would sell for $13m-plus.

Brabant also released new plans for the Herne Bay boatshed showing how it would be a different colour, have its slipway reinstated and blend in with natural vegetation in the area.

An aerial view: 99 Arney Rd/66 Bell Rd. Photo / Graham Wall

Herc Coleman, Kawau Island Action Group chairman, said he was disappointed about the decision to deem the boatshed legal.

"The deputy commissioner has just rubber-stamped what the council independent adviser had recommended. It's very disappointing and we were anticipating there would be a combined boatshed/helicopter application which we would have too. The two are inseparable," he said.

The boatshed was only a "front" for the helicopter on the rooftop, Coleman said.

The group last year won a High Court case which overturned consents issued on the boatshed and for helicopter flights.

Coleman said the group was "well prepared" to challenge the now-expected separate helicopter flight application from the Dukes.