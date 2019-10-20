A Kiwi entrepreneur has gone from packing shelves in his dad's supermarket to now putting one of New Zealand's most expensive homes up for sale.

Supermarket baron John Smith's clifftop home in the Mahurangi Peninsula in North Auckland comes with an indoor swimming pool, helicopter pad and grand sea views.

It also comes with a mega $14.75 million price tag to match.

The property is billed as one of "New Zealand's finest statement properties" and "truly of an international calibre".

The home features stunning views over the water. Photo / Ted Baghurst

In her professional profile, Sotheby's selling agent Athena Wang likewise boasts of having "a large network of high net worth international clients" who she keeps in regular contact with.

It appears a long way from Smith's childhood.

"He started his Foodstuffs career working after school in his father's Four Square store," a 2013 annual report by Foodstuffs North Island Limited reported.

The mega mansion takes pride of place on the Mahurangi Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

Smith eventually rose to become a director of the company - that operates brands, such as Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square - after getting into partnership with his dad.

The annual report revealed the duo bought a Hamilton New World in 1986, before Smith went on to own New World Warkworth and Pak'nSaves in Henderson and Taupo at various times.

Public records show Smith also owns an extensive property portfolio.

A 20m indoor heated pool makes it easy to keep fit. Photo / Supplied

His north Auckland Mahurangi mansion comes with 14 acres and sits on a high promontory surrounded by beaches "with the widest imaginable views over Martins Bay and over the Gulf to a host of islands".

It features its own "organic orchard and exotic gardens", reflection pools and garaging big enough to house cars, boats and "even your helicopter".

The 1039sq m mansion was designed by architect Richard Priest, who last month told Herald Homes it sat on "a remarkable piece of land with spectacular views back to the city and all the way out to the islands".

Outdoor seating at Smith's Mahurangi home. Photo / Supplied

"I was strongly influenced by the fact the owner really liked the simplicity of modernist style," Priest said of the home's design.