COMMENT:

Let's get real. It frankly doesn't matter how much film-maker Sir Peter Jackson pumped into Andy Foster's Wellington mayoralty campaign.

What really matters is that Foster now has an opportunity to inject leadership into a council that has come to be seen by many Wellingtonians as a Government puppet.

Politically based claims that Foster is a Jackson puppet have helped fuel articles by New Zealand-based journalists for the New York Times and the Guardian who have spotlighted the film-maker's influence.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Sir Peter Jackson calls to congratulate new Wellington mayor
Money isn't everything: Sir Peter Jackson and

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.