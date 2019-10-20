Transport, energy, data and retail companies are among a diverse group of finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2019.

The finalists for company of the year are Meridian Energy, Mainfreight and Delegat.

The finalists for chief executive of the year are Sanford's Volker Kuntzsch, Skellerup's David Mair and Mercury's Fraser Whineray.

The full list of finalists and sponsors is included below.

Chosen from New Zealand's top companies, this year's finalists have been recognised for their focus on shaping the future - companies that are thriving on the opportunities presented by innovation and globalisation.

"It is encouraging to see such a diverse group of finalists, all of whom are embracing innovation and digitisation, and creating sustainable, purpose-led organisations," said Deloitte CEO Thomas Pippos.

NZME heead of business content Fran O'Sullivan returns as judges' convenor as the Deloitte Top 200 Awards celebrates its 30th anniversary.

"While business has always faced constant change and opportunity, now more so than ever, business leaders must focus on not just making money, but how their enterprise supports the environment, our society and the communities that they do business in," said O'Sullivan. "That makes these finalists all the more remarkable."

This year's judging panel includes Dame Alison Paterson, Jonathon Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Cathy Quinn, Ross George, Liam Dann, Chris Moller, Theresa Gattung, Scott Pickering and Jo Cribb.

"These awards are really about celebrating outstanding leadership, said judge Neil Paviour-Smith, Managing Director Forsyth Barr.

The awards are made possible with the support of partners Eagle Technology, University of Auckland Business School, Hobson Leavy Executive Search, 2degrees, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Marsh, Service, Deloitte Digital and Oneroof.co.nz.

The winners will be revealed at the gala event being held at Auckland's Spark Arena on the 5th December.

The evening will also include two special awards – "Visionary Leader" and "Executive of the Decade" announced on the night.

Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Company of the Year - Sponsored by Deloitte Digital and Marsh

Meridian Energy, Mainfreight, Delegat

Chief Executive of the Year - Sponsored by Deloitte and ServiceNow

• Sanford CEO Volker Kuntzsch, Skellerup CEO David Mair, Mercury CEO Fraser Whineray.

Chief Financial Officer of the Year - Sponsored by The University of Auckland

• Infratil's Phillippa Harford, SkyCity Entertainment Group's Rob Hamilton, Restaurant Brand's Grant Ellis,

strong>Chairperson of the Year - Sponsored by Hobson Leavy Executive Search

• Port of Tauranga's David Pilkington, Transpower New Zealand's Pip Dunphy, Synlait's Graeme Milne

Sustainable Business Leadership - Sponsored by MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Air New Zealand, Mercury, Z Energy

Best Growth Strategy Sponsored by 2degrees

Xero, Datacom Group, Scales Corporation

Most Improved Performance

The Warehouse Group, WEL Networks, SkyCity Entertainment Group

Young Executive of the Year - Sponsored by Eagle Technology

James Magill, Executive General Manager, Retail Markets, Genesis Energy,

Amelia Rentzios, Plant Manager, OMV New Zealand

James David, Account Director & Enterprise Portfolio Manager, Datacom Group

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

Spark, Downer Group, Stuff