COMMENT

I'm just back from a holiday in sunny Thailand where the pleasant feeling was tempered by the realisation that the NZ dollar has fallen almost 20 per cent against the Thai baht in the past few years.

That sneaky Chang beer with breakfast tasted a lot dearer. So much for our rock star economy.

Effectively, this means the buying power of Kiwi incomes has fallen significantly in the "land of smiles" over the past few years. Get used to it. Our overseas holidays are going to get more expensive. It's worth understanding why.

