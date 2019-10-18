COMMENT:

I really hope this article ages well. If things have imploded in Brussels or London overnight, then you may want to just turn the page now.

The risk of a no-deal Brexit is diminishing. It seems a compromise will be found that allows the United Kingdom to leave the European Union over time. Getting Boris Johnson's deal through the UK Parliament will be no mean feat, but the signs are more positive than we've seen in a while.

