And you thought your bank deposit rate was bad ...

Toyota Finance, a division of the Japanese auto-giant, just issued 20 billion yen ($290 million) worth of three-year and five-year bonds yielding a record low rate 0.0000000091 per cent.

Yes, you can call that zero per cent for short.

Technically, if you bought one billion yen worth of them and held them to maturity you'd still not make a single yen.

