It is an end of an era for Maketu Pies' owners Grant and Karen Wilson. Their business of 36 years has now been sold and a new owner has been announced. Reporter Zoe Hunter visits the small town on the Bay of Plenty coast to hear what the locals think about the company's new owners Te Arawa Management Ltd - and to taste test the iconic pie.


Selling the iconic Bay business Maketu Pies to a local iwi trust is "probably the best outcome you could have got", says a former employee.

Te Arawa Management Ltd (TAML), the commercial subsidiary

Taste testing the Maketu Pie