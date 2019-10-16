Once there was the era of space-age fashion. Now the age of fashion for space has arrived.

On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic, the company started by Richard Branson to take people to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered plane, is unveiling sleek, high-tech garments that passengers will wear during their trips.

They are not spacesuits like the ones that Nasa astronauts put on for rocket launches and spacewalks. Rather, they are one-piece jumpsuits like those worn by military pilots, with a design that wouldn't be out of place on the bridge of the starship Enterprise. They come with fancy underwear

